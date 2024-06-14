Menu
LUNCH SPECIALS
SUSHI BAR LUNCH
- Sushi Lunch
5 pcs sushi & one California roll. Served w. soup & salad.$12.95
- Sashimi Lunch
9 pcs sashimi. Served w. soup & salad.$15.95
- Sushi & Sashimi Lunch
3 pcs sushi, 4 pcs sashimi & one California roll. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
- Two Roll Special
Choice of any two rolls in the list. Served w. soup & salad. * Represents Raw.$12.95
- Three Roll Spcial
Choice of any three rolls in the list. Served w. soup & salad. * Represents Raw.$15.95
TERIYAKI BOWL LUNCH
- Lobster Tail Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$22.95
- Tofu or mixed Veggie Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$9.95
- Red Snapper Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$12.95
- Chicken Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$12.95
- Steak Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
- Salmon Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
- Shrimp Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
- Beef Negimaki Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
- Scallop Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$17.95
PARTY TRAYS
- SMALL TRAY 10 Classic Cooked Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls & 2 Spicy Crab Rolls.$63.95
- MEDIUM TRAY 10 rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 2 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, and 1 Godzilla Roll.$77.95
- LARGE TRAY 12 Rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 4 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Spicy Crab Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, 1 Angel Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Crispy Tuna Roll.$99.95
- EXTRA LARGE TRAY 14 Rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 6 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls, 2 Spicy Crab Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, 1 Gozilla Roll, 1 Ocean Roll, 1 Fantacy Roll, 1 Hawian Roll, 1 April Roll.$131.95