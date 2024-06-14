Emoji Sushi 1600 Old York Road
PARTY TRAYS
- SMALL TRAY 10 Classic Cooked Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls & 2 Spicy Crab Rolls.$63.95
- MEDIUM TRAY 10 rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 2 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, and 1 Godzilla Roll.$77.95
- LARGE TRAY 12 Rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 4 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Spicy Crab Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, 1 Angel Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Crispy Tuna Roll.$99.95
- EXTRA LARGE TRAY 14 Rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 6 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls, 2 Spicy Crab Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, 1 Gozilla Roll, 1 Ocean Roll, 1 Fantacy Roll, 1 Hawian Roll, 1 April Roll.$131.95
DIY TRAYS
DIY Mix Tray
DIY Party Tray
MAIN MENU
KITCHEN APPETIZER
- Edamame
Steamed soy bean w. sea salt$4.95
- Seasoned Fries$6.95
- Haru Maki (2 pcs)
Japanese spring rolls$6.95
- Gyoza - Pork or Veggie
Pan fried dumpling$6.95
- Shrimp Shumai
Steamed or fried shrimp shumai$6.95
- Takoyaki (6 pcs)
Ball-shaped batter, filled w. diced octopus &tempura scraps, cooked in a special moulded pan$7.95
- Fried Shrimp
W. seafood souce$12.95
- Baked Green Mussels (little spicy)
Freshly baked mussels w. masago sauce.$11.95
- Fried Calamari$10.95
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
W. Vegetable.$10.95
- Chicken or Veggie Tempura Appetizer
W. Vegetable.$8.95
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$11.95
- Beef Negimaki
Beef scallion roll with teriyaki sauce.$12.95
- Honey Walnut Shrimp (6pcs)$11.95
- Korean Style Short Ribs (4pcs)$15.95
- Crab Rangoon (6pcs)$7.95
- Spicy Korean Boneless Chicken (6 pcs)$12.95
- Spicy Korean Boneless Chicken w. Seasoned Fries$15.95
SUSHI BAR APPETIZER
- Sushi Tasting (4 pcs)$8.95
- Sashimi Tasting (6 pcs}$10.95
Pepper Tuna Tataki
Sliced pepper tuna seared in special sauce. topped with scallions and masago.