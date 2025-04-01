Emoji Sushi 1600 Old York Road
PARTY TRAYS
SMALL TRAY 10 Classic Cooked Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls & 2 Spicy Crab Rolls.$63.95
MEDIUM TRAY 10 rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 2 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, and 1 Godzilla Roll.$77.95
LARGE TRAY 12 Rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 4 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Philly Rolls, 2 Spicy Crab Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, 1 Angel Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Crispy Tuna Roll.$99.95
EXTRA LARGE TRAY 14 Rolls (8 Classic Rolls + 6 Special Rolls)
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 California rolls, 2 Pensylvania Rolls, 2 Spicy Crab Rolls, 1 Dragon Roll, 1 Gozilla Roll, 1 Ocean Roll, 1 Fantacy Roll, 1 Hawian Roll, 1 April Roll.$131.95
DIY TRAYS
DIY Mix Tray
DIY Party Tray
MAIN MENU
KITCHEN APPETIZER
Edamame
Steamed soy bean w. sea salt$4.95
Haru Maki (2 pcs)
Japanese spring rolls$6.95
Gyoza - Pork or Veggie
Pan fried dumpling$6.95
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed or fried shrimp shumai$6.95
Takoyaki (6 pcs)
Ball-shaped batter, filled w. diced octopus &tempura scraps, cooked in a special moulded pan$7.95
Fried Shrimp
W. seafood souce$12.95
Baked Green Mussels (little spicy)
Freshly baked mussels w. masago sauce.$11.95
Fried Calamari$10.95
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
W. Vegetable.$10.95
Chicken or Veggie Tempura Appetizer
W. Vegetable.$8.95
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$11.95
Beef Negimaki
Beef scallion roll with teriyaki sauce.$12.95
Honey Walnut Shrimp (6pcs)$11.95
Korean Style Short Ribs (4pcs)$15.95
Crab Rangoon (6pcs)$7.95
Spicy Korean Boneless Chicken (6 pcs)$12.95
SUSHI BAR APPETIZER
Sushi Tasting (4 pcs)$8.95
Sashimi Tasting (6 pcs}$10.95
Pepper Tuna Tataki
Sliced pepper tuna seared in special sauce. topped with scallions and masago.$14.95
Tuna or Salmon Tartar
Choice of tuna or salmon w cavior, scalllion, crunch spicy souce, served with avocado$12.95
Tuna Pizza
Freshly sliced tuna on top,. Crab, avocado & onions in middle, crispy tortilla on bottom$13.95
Sashimi Martini
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, served with avocado, cucumber in sweet and spicy ponzu sauce topped with tobik.$16.95
Sashimi Flower
Salmon, cucumber and avocado with special sauce.$13.95
Fried Lobster Salad Jalapeno
Lobster salad, cream cheese and jalapeno.$14.95
Yellowtail Jalapeno Appetizer
W. Spicy Sauce.$13.95
SOUP
SALAD
SIGNATURE SALAD
*House Sashimi Salad
Crab meat on top of avocado, seaweed salad mixed w. lettuce, spring mix, masago in special house sauce.$17.95
Volcano Salad
Tuna, salmon, kani, shrimp, cucumber, seaweed salad,crunch, avocado, spicy sauce &eel sauce$14.95
Peppered Tuna Salad
Sliced peppered tuna on top of avocado, lettuce & spring mix w. house special sauce.$16.95
SUSHI BAR ENTREES
Unagi Don
BBQ eel over rice. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$25.95
Sushi Regular
7 pcs. Sushi & Californra roll. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$23.95
Sushi Deluxe
9 pcs. Sushi & 1 tuna roll. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$26.95
Sashimi Regular
14 pcs assorted raw fish. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$29.95
Sashimi Deluxe
18 pcs assorted raw fish. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$31.95
Chirashi
13 pcs assorted sashimi over a bowl of rice. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$29.95
Sushi for Two
14 pcs sushi, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 rainbow roll. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$44.95
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
5 pcs sushi, 8 pcs sashimi, 1 tuna roll. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$35.95
Party Boat for Two
10 pcs sushi, 15 pcs sashimi,, California roll & a chef special roll. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$59.95
Party Boat for Three
14 pcs sushl, 18 pcs of sashimi, dragon roll, tuna roll & a speciol roll. (Served w. miso soup & salad)$87.95
MAKI COMBO
SUSHI or SASHIMI
Eel (Unagi) Cooked 2pcs$6.95
Octopus (Tako) Cooked 2pcs$5.95
Crab Stick (Kani) Cooked 2pcs$5.95
Shrimp (Ebi) Cooked 2pcs$5.95
Smoked Salmon Cooked 2pcs$5.95
Tuna (Maguro) Raw 2pcs$5.95
Salmon (Sake) Raw 2pcs$5.95
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Raw 2pcs$6.95
White Tuna (Escolar) Raw 2pcs$5.95
Striped Bass (Suzuki) Raw 2pcs$6.95
Salmon Caviar (Ikura) Raw 2pcs$7.95
Masago Raw 2pcs$6.95
Tobiko Red Raw 2pcs$6.95
CLASSIC ROLLS
*Red Snapper Roll
RAW$5.45
*Salmon Avocado Roll
RAW$6.95
*Salmon Roll
RAW$5.95
*Spicy Salmon Roll
RAW$6.95
*Spicy Tuna Roll
RAW$6.95
*Spicy White Tuna Roll
RAW$6.95
*Spicy Yellowtail Roll
RAW$6.95
*Tuna Avocado Roll
RAW$6.95
*Tuna Roll
RAW$5.95
*White Tuna Avocado Roll
RAW$6.95
*White Tuna Roll
RAW$5.95
*Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
RAW$6.95
*Yellowtail Roll
RAW$6.95
*Yellowtail Scallion Roll
RAW$6.95
AC Roll
VEGGIE$5.95
Alaskan Roll
RAW Salmon, avocado & cucumbe.$6.95
Avocado Roll
VEGGIE$4.95
Banana Tempura Roll
VEGGIE W. mango sauce$5.95
Boston Roll
COOKED Shrimp, cucumber & mayo$5.95
Broccoli Tempura Roll
VEGGIE$5.95
California Roll
COOKED$5.95
Chicken Tempura Roll
COOKED$5.95
Cucumber Roll
VEGGIE$4.95
Eel Avocado Roll
COOKED$6.95
Kani Tempura Roll
COOKED Lightly fried crab meat & cream cheese$5.95
Lobster Tempura Roll
COOKED$11.95
Oshinko Roll
VEGGIE$4.95
Peanut Avocado Roll
VEGGIE$5.95
Pennsylvania Roll
COOKED Crab, avocado & cream cheese.$6.95
Philly Roll
COOKED Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado.$6.95
Salmon Tempura Roll
COOKED$6.95
Scallop Tempura Roll
COOKED$8.95
Shrimp Avocado Roll
COOKED$5.95
Shrimp Cucumber Roll
COOKED$5.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll
COOKED$6.95
Spicy Crab Roll
COOKED$5.95
Spicy Shrimp Roll
COOKED$5.95
Spider Roll
COOKED Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado & masago.$9.95
Sweet Potato Roll
VEGGIE$5.25
----------
SPECIAL ROLLS
Fire Salmon Roll
Inside: Spicy salmon & avocado Top: Torched Salmon, crispy masago w. special sauce.$15.95
April Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Shrimp tempura & mango. Top: Spicy tuna, avocado, red tobiko, & house special sauce.$14.95
Triple Fish Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, & avocado. Top: Tiger shrimp and tobiko & house special sauce.$15.95
Eel Scallop Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Scallop tempura. Top: Eel, avocado, tobiko & eel sauce.$15.95
Ocean Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Salmon tempura, avocado, and cream cheese. Top: Lobster salad, eel sauce, seafood sauce, and tobiko.$14.95
Super Eel Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Eel and cucumber. Top: All eel, tobiko & eel sauce.$14.95
Lobster Salad Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Lobster salad and avocado. Top: Spicy salmon and sweet chili sauce$15.95
Sunshine Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Shrimp tempura & avocado. Top: Spicy crab meat, scallion, & masago with eel sauce.$14.95
Snow White Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Spicy Crab Top: White Tuna drizzled in Sriracha sauce.$13.95
Angel Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Shrimp tempura & avocado. Top: Crab meat, tobiko, spicy mayo sauce, & eel sauce.$13.95
Fantacy Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Kani tempura & cream cheese. Top: Spicy tuna & sweet chili sauce.$13.95
Hawaiian Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Shrimp tempura & avocado. Top: Mango, mango sauce, & masago.$13.95
Rainbow Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Crab meat & cucumber. Top: Tuna, salmon, white fish, & avocado.$13.95
Spicy Lady Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Spicy salmon & spicy tuna. Top: Masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce.$12.95
Dragon Roll (8 pcs)
Inside: Eel & cucumber. Top: Sliced avocado.$14.95
Godzilla Roll (Lightly Deep Fried 6 pcs)
Inside: Crab meat, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber. Top: Masago,scallion with eel sauce & spicy mayo sauce.$12.95
Crispy Spicy Tuna or Salmon Roll (Lightly Deep Fried 6 pcs)
Inside: Spicy tuna or salmon & avocado. Top: Masago, scallions, spicy mayo sauce, & eel sauce.$12.95
Veggie Lover Roll
Inside: Seaweed salad, cucumber Top: Sliced Avocado.$11.95
Healthy Tracey Roll (6 pcs)
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, fish eggs, avocado & fish eggs wrapped with cucumber and served w. ponzu sauce on the side.$14.95
SIGNATURE ROLLS
Emoji Roll
Top: Masago, scallions, spicy mayo sauce, and eel sauce. Inside: Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, eel, avocado, and fish roe wrapped in soy bean paper.$19.95
Old York Roll
Top: Red tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo sauce, and eel sauce. Inside: Spicy tuna, BBQ eel, tempura crab, cream cheese, avocado, and crunch wrapped in pink soy bean paper.$19.95
Lobster Dance Roll
Top: Spicy tuna and sweet chili sauce. Inside: Lobster tempura, mango and avocado$19.95
Holiday Sashimi Roll (No Rice w. Soy paper)
Top: A layer of avocado w. sliced white tuna & wasabi tobiko. Middle: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & BBQ eel$24.95
*Dream Sashiml Roll (No Rice w. Soy paper)
Top: Tuna, salmon & eel on top of Crunchy spicy salmon Inside: Salmon, crab, cucumber, avocado, seaweed & eel.$23.95
Sweetheart Roll
Lobster salad, shrimp tempura, spicy crab, seaweed salad & avocado.$24.95
RAMEN
Seafood Ramen
Shrimps, green mussels, and crab stick, pork soup base, bamboo shoots, scallions, corns, fish cake and 1/2 seasoned egg.$21.00
Korean Short Ribs Ramen
Grilled short ribs, pork bone broth, creamy soy flavor, bamboo shoots, scallions, corns, fish cake and 1/2 seasoned egg.$21.00
Chicken Katsu Ramen
Japanese style fried chicken made with panko bread crumbs, pork bone broth, bamboo shoots, scallions, corns, fish cake and 1/2 seasoned egg.$18.00
Tonkatsu Ramen
Original. Homemade cha-shu (pork belly), pork soup base, creamy soy flavor, bamboo shoots, scallions, corns, fish cake and 1/2 seasoned egg.$16.00
Spicy Tonkatsu Ramen
Spicy. Homemade cha-shu (pork belly), pork bone broth, spicy flavor, bamboo shoots, scallions, corns, fish cake and 1/2 seasoned egg.$16.00
Miso Ramen
Homemade cha-shu (pork belly), miso soup base, bamboo shoots, scallions, corns, fish cake and 1/2 seasoned egg.$16.00
Vegetable Ramen
Broccoli, carrot, onion, mushroom and zucchini, tomato flavor, bamboo shoots, scallions, and corn.$14.00
Tomato Ramen
Homemade cha-shu (pork belly), tomato flavor, bamboo shoots, scallions, corns, fish cake and 1/2 seasoned egg.$16.00
HIBACHI ENTREE
Vegetable Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$14.95
Steak Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$25.95
Chicken Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$19.95
Shrimp Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$24.95
Salmon Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$25.95
Scallop Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$25.95
Red Snapper Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$21.95
Twin Lobster Tails Hibachi
Served w. soup, salad, fried rice and mixed veggie.$32.95
TERIYAKI ENTREE
Tofu or Mixed Veggie Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$12.95
Steak Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$23.95
Beef Negimaki Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$25.95
Chicken Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$18.95
Salmon Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$23.95
Shrimp Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$22.95
Scallop Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$23.95
Red Snapper Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$20.95
Twin Lobster Tails Teriyaki
Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$30.95
Seafood Combo Teriyaki Teriyaki
Lobster, Shrimp, & Scallop. Fresh-grilled w. homeade teriyaki sauce. Served w. soup, salad and white rice.$33.95
TERIYAKI BOWL
Tofu or mixed Veggie Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$9.95
Red Snapper Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$12.95
Chicken Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$12.95
Steak Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
Salmon Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
Shrimp Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
Scallop Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$17.95
Lobster Tail Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$22.95
Beef Negimaki Teriyaki BOWL
Grilling a protein and glazing it w. a sweet and savory sauce w. avocado, broccoli & carrots on top of white rice. Served w. soup & salad.$16.95
TEMPURA & KATSU ENTREE
Chicken Tempura Diner
Served w. soup, salad and white rice. Deep-fried w. tempura sauce on the side.$18.95
Shrimp Tempura Diner
Served w. soup, salad and white rice. Deep-fried w. tempura sauce on the side.$19.95
Vegetable Tempura Dinner
Served w. soup, salad and white rice. Deep-fried w. tempura sauce on the side.$14.95
House Tempura
Shimp, chicken & vegetable. Served w. soup, salad and white rice. Deep-fried w. tempura sauce on the side.$21.95
Chicken Katsu
Served w. soup, salad and white rice. Deep-fried breaded chicken sauce on the side.$18.95
GENERAL TSO‘S MEAL
LO MEIN
YAKI UDON
FRIED RICE
KIMCHI FRIED RICE
KID'S MENU
DESSERT
Mochi Ice Cream
Vanilla, Strawberry, or Green Tea$4.95
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla, or Greeen Tea$5.95
Cheesecake$4.95
Fried Cheesecake$5.95
Fried Banana$5.95
Crebel Bulee
A creamy custard presented in a traditional ceramic ramekin$8.95
Three Chocolate
Delicious combination of silky dark, milk and white chocolate creams,presented in an elegant glass$7.95
Tiramisu
Sponge cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder$7.95
Cookies & Cream Truffle
Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Enrobed in Dark Chocolate$7.95
Peanut Butter Truffle
Peanut Butter Ripple Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Center En- robed in Milk Chocolate$7.95
Amaretto Nut Truffle
Amaretto Ice Cream rolled in Almonds & Choloclate Chips$7.95